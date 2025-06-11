Dual-Income, No-Kid Couples: Planners Call For High-Growth Portfolio

Earlier, a wedding invitation would be followed by a baby shower invitation. This is not true for all couples now.

Effortlessly seeping into India from the West, this trend of dual income, no kids or DINK is gaining significant traction among young couples.

This is an intentional choice for some couples as they focus on their careers and goals first, according to Vishal Dhawan, chief executive officer of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

This lifestyle offers a unique financial flexibility, enabling individuals to pursue ambitious career paths, including taking sabbaticals or career breaks, explains Dhawan as this freedom also often contributes to their decision not to have children.

This flexibility also comes with its own need for financial hedging. Dhawan emphasises on the need for DINK couples to prioritise both insurance and emergency fund.

"Most of these couples want to travel as well and the funds required on that front is higher for them," Dhawan notes. He also said that some of the DINK couples are drawn also to the financial independence, retire early or FIRE movement. This is essentially optimising wealth creating and exiting the workforce sooner.