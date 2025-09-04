‘Dream Monthly Salary’ But ‘Still Broke’: 26-Year-Old Shares Struggles Despite Rs 1.3-Lakh Paycheck
A 26-year-old salaried employee finds that even with a three-fold rise in income, high EMIs, family debt and living costs keep him financially constrained.
A 26-year-old man has taken to Reddit to share his financial struggles despite a three-fold jump in salary. In a post titled “Went from 40k to 1.3LPM, feels like still broke”, he explained that although his earnings have more than tripled after switching jobs, financial commitments continue to leave him feeling “stuck in the same middle-class trap.”
The user, who recently relocated for work, said his family’s debt and his father’s medical expenses were the main reasons behind his financial stress. “Because of his pre-existing condition, we couldn’t get private medical insurance and had to rely only on corporate coverage,” he wrote.
According to him, most of his earlier salary of Rs 40,000 went towards EMIs and hospital bills. While the new job now pays him Rs 1.3 lakh per month, high living costs and ongoing repayments have left him with little room to breathe.
Giving an idea about his monthly expenses, he revealed, “PG Rent: 20k (I know it’s very high, but it’s close to my office and convenient and I plan to look for a cheaper place soon). Food + Transport + Misc: 5k. My EMI (personal loan for a medical emergency): 20k. Parents’ EMI: 15k. Money at Home: 10k. So, around 70-75k is gone for these fixed (sic).”
Despite earning over three times more now, he said there has been no scope for indulgence. “No luxuries, no lifestyle upgrades. I walk a lot to cut transport costs, live frugally and save where I can,” he wrote.
Looking ahead, he has drawn up a financial plan that includes increasing his systematic investment plan (SIP) from Rs 2,000 to Rs 15,000 a month, buying medical insurance for his parents, making part-prepayments on loans to clear debt faster and beginning to save for marriage in two years.
However, he opened up about his struggle to strike a balance between debts and investments.
“How do I balance between debt repayment vs investing? Should I really increase SIP to 15k right now, or focus on clearing loans first? (sic), ” he asked in the post.
Concluding, he reflected on how comparisons with his peers have only intensified his concerns. “After relocating, seeing people of my age already achieving so much in such a short span makes me extremely overwhelmed,” he wrote.
Many users offered suggestions and reassurance. One urged him to prioritise debt repayment over investments, saying that “marriage can wait” and that health insurance for a parent with a pre-existing condition will always be expensive. So, he should avoid falling for cheap policies that may get rejected during claims.
Another user reminded him not to fall into the trap of comparisons, saying that “the same salary doesn’t mean the same privileges” and encouraged him to focus on cutting costs.
One stressed the importance of patience, saying that “income isn’t wealth” and suggested prepaying loans whenever possible to reduce the EMIs.
One user recommended using the “debt snowball method,” which is clearing the loans with the highest interest rates first before tackling the rest.
Another user reminded him to be proud of his achievement of earning a “great salary” at just 26 while supporting his family.
Though many shared advice on debt, savings and mindset, the main takeaway was that for some people, financial stability could be out of reach due to certain circumstances, no matter how much they earn.