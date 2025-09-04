‘Dream Monthly Salary’ But ‘Still Broke’: 26-Year-Old Shares Struggles Despite Rs 1.3-Lakh Paycheck

A 26-year-old man has taken to Reddit to share his financial struggles despite a three-fold jump in salary. In a post titled “Went from 40k to 1.3LPM, feels like still broke”, he explained that although his earnings have more than tripled after switching jobs, financial commitments continue to leave him feeling “stuck in the same middle-class trap.”

The user, who recently relocated for work, said his family’s debt and his father’s medical expenses were the main reasons behind his financial stress. “Because of his pre-existing condition, we couldn’t get private medical insurance and had to rely only on corporate coverage,” he wrote.

According to him, most of his earlier salary of Rs 40,000 went towards EMIs and hospital bills. While the new job now pays him Rs 1.3 lakh per month, high living costs and ongoing repayments have left him with little room to breathe.

Giving an idea about his monthly expenses, he revealed, “PG Rent: 20k (I know it’s very high, but it’s close to my office and convenient and I plan to look for a cheaper place soon). Food + Transport + Misc: 5k. My EMI (personal loan for a medical emergency): 20k. Parents’ EMI: 15k. Money at Home: 10k. So, around 70-75k is gone for these fixed (sic).”