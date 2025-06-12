Does Your Car Insurance Cover Damage Due To Floods?

With the monsoon advancing to many parts of the country, the risk of waterlogged streets, urban flooding and submerged vehicles has also increased. Vehicle breakdowns due to waterlogging and flooding are a common problem for car owners in the rainy season.

Car insurance policies are meant to provide financial protection against any damage. However, when it comes to damages caused by flooding or other rain-related incidents, the insurance coverage may vary. Generally, all car insurance policies do not cover flood-related damages.

Here are important factors you should know about seeking claims against damages to your vehicle caused by a flood during the rainy season.