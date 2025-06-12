Does Your Car Insurance Cover Damage Due To Floods?
Many car owners may be unaware that standard insurance policies don’t always cover flood-related damages to the vehicle and it can be opted for as an add-on feature.
With the monsoon advancing to many parts of the country, the risk of waterlogged streets, urban flooding and submerged vehicles has also increased. Vehicle breakdowns due to waterlogging and flooding are a common problem for car owners in the rainy season.
Car insurance policies are meant to provide financial protection against any damage. However, when it comes to damages caused by flooding or other rain-related incidents, the insurance coverage may vary. Generally, all car insurance policies do not cover flood-related damages.
Here are important factors you should know about seeking claims against damages to your vehicle caused by a flood during the rainy season.
Flood Damage And Car Insurance: What’s Covered?
Flood damage is not automatically covered under all car insurance policies. It is only included if you opt for a comprehensive car insurance plan. Unlike third-party insurance, which is mandatory under Indian law and only covers liabilities towards others, comprehensive insurance plans offer protection against a wide range of risks, including natural disasters like floods, earthquakes and cyclones.
In addition to natural calamities, a comprehensive policy also covers losses arising from accidents, theft, fire and man-made events such as riots or vandalism.
While a comprehensive car insurance plan may cost more than a basic third-party plan, it can save you significant out-of-pocket expenses in the event of flood-related damages, especially given the high cost of repairs or even potential total loss in such cases.
Common Types Of Flood Damages To Vehicles
Floodwaters can inflict serious harm to several parts of your car. Some of the most common types of damage include:
Engine damage: Water entering the engine can cause severe internal damage, potentially requiring costly repairs or a complete replacement.
Gearbox issues: Flooding can lead to water ingress in the gearbox, rendering it inoperative.
Electrical and electronic failures: Components such as dashboard lights and essential circuits may short-circuit or malfunction due to water exposure.
Upholstery damage: Damp interiors can ruin carpeting, seat cushions, and other soft furnishings inside the vehicle.
Who Should Opt For Comprehensive Insurance?
If you live in a flood-prone area or frequently park your car in low-lying zones, Comprehensive Insurance is highly recommended. It provides financial protection not only from natural disasters but also from accidental damage, fire, theft and third-party liabilities.
Additionally, you can enhance your policy with add-on covers such as:
Engine protection cover: Specifically useful for flood scenarios where engine damage is likely.
Zero depreciation cover: Ensures full claim settlement without factoring in depreciation on car parts.
These add-ons offer broader protection and can be availed of online during the buying or renewal of your car insurance policy.
Floods can lead to extensive vehicle damage, and repairs can be costly. Having a Comprehensive Car Insurance policy ensures you’re financially protected against such unforeseen events. If you haven’t already upgraded from a basic policy, this monsoon might be the right time to review and upgrade your vehicle insurance plan.