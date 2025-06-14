Does Life Insurance Cover Death In War Zone? Essential Factors To Know

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched what it called “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting Iran’s nuclear and military sites. In response, Iran deployed drones, which Israel claimed to be intercepting. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strikes as an assault on “the heart of Iran’s ballistic missiles programme” and vowed to continue the operation until the perceived threat is neutralised.

This escalation adds to a series of ongoing global conflicts, including the prolonged Ukraine-Russia war and the continuing Israel-Palestine crisis. Closer home, India and Pakistan witnessed a brief but intense four-day conflict in May, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which ended with a ceasefire.

Against this backdrop of growing geopolitical instability, many people are left questioning the adequacy of their life insurance cover — specifically, whether policies remain valid in the event of death in a war zone.