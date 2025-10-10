Diwali Shopping: How To Make The Most Of Your Credit Card Without Overspending

With the festive season in full swing, and Diwali only a few weeks away, there are likely to be several deals in both online and physical stores that will entice you to swipe your credit card.

Though credit cards offer convenience, overspending without a plan can quickly turn into a debt burden that can strain your finances.

Make this Diwali truly cheerful without upsetting your long-term finances. Here’s a guide to help you use your credit card smartly, keep your spending in check, and steer clear of debt pitfalls this festive season.