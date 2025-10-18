Diwali Shopping 2025: HDFC, SBI, ICICI And Axis Credit Card Deals You Must Know

With Dhanteras today (Oct. 18) marking the beginning of Diwali festivities, people are busy shopping for gold, silver, clothes, electronics, household appliances, sweets, decorations and gifts. During this festive period, credit card issuers have rolled out a range of offers across online and offline platforms, helping buyers save money on their purchases.

Here's a look at credit card offers and discounts launched by top banks this Diwali:

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s Festive Treats programme offers up to 10% cashback on online shopping from Flipkart, Amazon and Big Bazaar, including no-cost EMI on electronics and home appliances. The bank has also introduced a limited-period discount on Air India bookings, giving Rs 400 off domestic flights and up to Rs 6,000 off international flights for tickets booked between Oct. 1 and 18.

HDFC’s Swiggy co-branded credit card provides 10% cashback on food and beverages from Swiggy, Instamart, Genie and Dineout.

SBI Card

SBI Card has launched the Khushiyan Unlimited campaign, offering 5% to 10% discounts on e-commerce purchases and additional rewards on lifestyle spending.

The SimplyCLICK SBI Card offers accelerated reward points, giving 10X points on online spends with partners like Apollo 24x7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Dominos, Myntra, Netmeds and Yatra. The cardholders can also receive 5X reward points on all other online purchases.