Diwali Shopping 2025: HDFC, SBI, ICICI And Axis Credit Card Deals You Must Know
This Diwali season, banks have rolled out cashback and EMI offers across credit cards to make festive shopping more rewarding.
With Dhanteras today (Oct. 18) marking the beginning of Diwali festivities, people are busy shopping for gold, silver, clothes, electronics, household appliances, sweets, decorations and gifts. During this festive period, credit card issuers have rolled out a range of offers across online and offline platforms, helping buyers save money on their purchases.
Here's a look at credit card offers and discounts launched by top banks this Diwali:
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank’s Festive Treats programme offers up to 10% cashback on online shopping from Flipkart, Amazon and Big Bazaar, including no-cost EMI on electronics and home appliances. The bank has also introduced a limited-period discount on Air India bookings, giving Rs 400 off domestic flights and up to Rs 6,000 off international flights for tickets booked between Oct. 1 and 18.
HDFC’s Swiggy co-branded credit card provides 10% cashback on food and beverages from Swiggy, Instamart, Genie and Dineout.
SBI Card
SBI Card has launched the Khushiyan Unlimited campaign, offering 5% to 10% discounts on e-commerce purchases and additional rewards on lifestyle spending.
The SimplyCLICK SBI Card offers accelerated reward points, giving 10X points on online spends with partners like Apollo 24x7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Dominos, Myntra, Netmeds and Yatra. The cardholders can also receive 5X reward points on all other online purchases.
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank credit cards offer 10% instant discounts on Amazon and Myntra, along with PayLater EMI options. As a part of its annual ‘Festive Bonanza,’ ICICI Bank cardholders can enjoy attractive deals on top brands across online shopping, mobiles, electronics, fashion, travel, groceries, quick commerce, furniture and dining. Customers can avail discounts and cashback of up to Rs 50,000 using their credit cards, with the option of no-cost EMI available on select purchases.
Axis Bank
Axis Bank extends cashback on food delivery and groceries via Swiggy, Zomato and BigBasket, up to 10%. Co-branded cards include the Flipkart Axis Card with 5% cashback on Flipkart purchases, and the Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card, offering up to 25% cashback on recharges.
Other Bank Offers: BoBCARD And PNB
Bank of Baroda (BoBCARD) provides EMI-linked cashback on electronics and appliances, with up to 26% cashback on LG products and 22.5% on Samsung items. Discounts are also available on Myntra, Ajio, Reliance Digital and travel bookings through MakeMyTrip, Yatra, GoIbibo and EaseMyTrip.
Punjab National Bank offers festive flight deals, discounts on electronics, hotels, and bus bookings. Electronics discounts range from 10% to 27.5%, domestic flights 12% to 15% and hotels up to 20%, with offers valid until December 2025.
While enjoying Diwali shopping, it’s advisable to be mindful of your spending and credit limits. The recent GST rate cuts have boosted consumer spending and helped drive festive sales, but discounts and offers can tempt overspending. Excessive purchases can impact your credit utilisation and lead to mounting debt. Shop smart, spend wisely and celebrate Diwali without financial stress.