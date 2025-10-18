Diwali Personal Loan Offers: Five Key Factors To Consider Before Borrowing
With the festival of Diwali round the corner, many banks are offering personal loans at attractive interest rates.
Personal loans are a popular way to seek quick financial assistance for big-ticket expenses, especially during festive seasons in India. People also take these loans for managing expenses like weddings, home renovations, or even travelling.
During the festive seasons, top banks often roll out personal loan offers. As celebrations of various festivals include large-scale shopping and big-ticket purchases, many borrowers seek personal loans to meet the expenses. With the festival of Diwali round the corner, many banks are offering personal loans at attractive interest rates. Some lenders are also waiving processing fees and providing flexible repayment options.
Generally, lenders approve loans faster for applicants with a strong credit score, a stable income source and good repayment history.
The potential borrowers need to evaluate multiple loan offers and other key factors about personal loans before applying. Here is a look at a few important details to evaluate before finalising a personal loan offer this festive season:
1. Compare loan offers: Different lenders may offer varying interest rates on personal loan products. It is recommended to compare the offers before making a decision. Even a small difference in rates can significantly impact the total repayment amount.
2. Carefully select repayment schedule: When choosing a personal loan, it is important to select an EMI and loan tenure that align with your monthly budget. Choosing a longer repayment tenure can reduce your monthly payment. However, it may lead to higher interest outgo. Similarly, a shorter tenure can help to save more on the interest component, but higher EMIs may affect your monthly budget.
3. Check additional fees: It’s advisable to always check processing fees and hidden charges before finalising a personal loan offer. These costs can significantly increase the total amount you repay. Some lenders may also charge penalties for prepayment or late EMI payments.
4. Check credit score: Before applying, ensure your credit score is in good shape. A higher score increases your chances of loan approval. It also helps you get better interest rates and repayment terms.
5. Evaluate repayment ability: Even if you are getting a loan at lower rates, borrow only based on your needs and ability to repay. Unnecessary borrowings may lead to a debt trap.