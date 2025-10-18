Diwali Personal Loan Offers: Five Key Factors To Consider Before Borrowing

Personal loans are a popular way to seek quick financial assistance for big-ticket expenses, especially during festive seasons in India. People also take these loans for managing expenses like weddings, home renovations, or even travelling.

During the festive seasons, top banks often roll out personal loan offers. As celebrations of various festivals include large-scale shopping and big-ticket purchases, many borrowers seek personal loans to meet the expenses. With the festival of Diwali round the corner, many banks are offering personal loans at attractive interest rates. Some lenders are also waiving processing fees and providing flexible repayment options.

Generally, lenders approve loans faster for applicants with a strong credit score, a stable income source and good repayment history.

The potential borrowers need to evaluate multiple loan offers and other key factors about personal loans before applying. Here is a look at a few important details to evaluate before finalising a personal loan offer this festive season: