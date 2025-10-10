Diwali Investment Strategy: What To Invest In To Achieve Rs 1 Crore Corpus In The Long Term

The festival season may tempt investors to time the market, but historical data shows that consistent investing outweighs short-term timing strategies. Automating investments through SIPs ensures discipline and removes emotional bias.

This Diwali, instead of just buying gold or gifts, think about lighting up your financial future. With a disciplined approach, the right mix of equities, tax-efficient instruments and diversified investments, achieving a long-term goal of Rs 1 crore is possible.