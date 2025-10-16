Diwali 2025: Planning To Buy Gold? Here’s How To Check Purity
Protect your Diwali gold investment by using simple techniques to verify the purity of the precious metal.
Gold has seen a spectacular rise in prices in recent months. According to Good Returns, the yellow metal touched a new high of Rs 12,944 per gram for 24 carat gold and Rs 11,865 per gram for 22 carat purity in India amid the festive demand ahead of Diwali.
The precious metal has surged 8.55% in October so far, while rising over 60% in the last one-year period in India. With the festive demand this Diwali season, prices of gold across major cities in India may rise in the next few days.
Now, with Diwali and Dhanteras almost here, many people plan to buy gold. However, the cost and purity of gold items raise concerns among many customers. Here’s a complete guide to check the purity of gold before purchasing this festive season.
What To Check Before Buying Gold
Price and purity are the two most important factors to consider while buying physical gold. Even though the price has surged spectacularly, some jewellers may charge more than the prevailing market rate due to high demand. So, it’s advisable to find the best offer by comparing prices from various dealers and jewellery retailers.
How To Check Gold Purity
In India, genuine gold jewellery carries a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmark. This mark shows the exact gold content. BIS permits hallmarking for 14K, 18K, 20K, 22K, 23K and 24K.
Bills for hallmarked jewellery must include the item description, net weight, purity in carats and fineness, and the hallmarking fee. Customers can also verify purity at any BIS-approved Assaying and Hallmarking Centre. The purity of hallmarked gold jewellery can also be checked through the official BIS Care app.
Registered jewellers must display a sign stating ‘Hallmarked Jewellery Available for Sale’ with the BIS logo. They should also show their BIS registration certificate in the shop.
Check the BIS Hallmark
Look for three key symbols on your jewellery:
The BIS logo
Purity in carats or fineness
Jeweller’s identification mark
How To Check:
Use The BIS Care App.
Download the ‘BIS Care’ app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
Select “Verify Jeweller/Assaying & Hallmarking Centre.”
Enter the 6-digit HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) number engraved on the jewellery.
The app provides information on purity, the jeweller’s name, and the hallmarking centre.
Other Methods To Check Gold Purity
Magnet test: Hold a small magnet near the jewellery. Gold is non-magnetic, so it should not be attracted. If it sticks, the item may contain other metals.
XRF test at a jeweller: Visit a certified jeweller or hallmarking centre. Using an X-ray fluorescence (XRF) machine, they can accurately measure gold purity.
With gold prices at record highs, ensuring the purity of your jewellery is more important than ever. Following these simple steps can help you make a safe gold purchase this festive season.