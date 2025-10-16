Diwali 2025: Planning To Buy Gold? Here’s How To Check Purity

Gold has seen a spectacular rise in prices in recent months. According to Good Returns, the yellow metal touched a new high of Rs 12,944 per gram for 24 carat gold and Rs 11,865 per gram for 22 carat purity in India amid the festive demand ahead of Diwali.

The precious metal has surged 8.55% in October so far, while rising over 60% in the last one-year period in India. With the festive demand this Diwali season, prices of gold across major cities in India may rise in the next few days.

Now, with Diwali and Dhanteras almost here, many people plan to buy gold. However, the cost and purity of gold items raise concerns among many customers. Here’s a complete guide to check the purity of gold before purchasing this festive season.