Diwali 2025 Investment Strategy: Where To Invest Rs 5 Lakh Now?

For conservative investors who value safety over high returns, government-backed schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and fixed deposits are safe investments. The instruments have guaranteed returns and are secured with the government. But the returns from these instruments may not outpace inflation, which may curtail wealth creation in the long run.

Investing Rs 5 lakh during Diwali presents a chance to align investment objectives with traditional values. Whether considering the stability of gold, the growth potential of equities, the tangibility of real estate or the security of fixed-income instruments, it is crucial to compare every option keeping in mind your risk appetite, investment horizon and investment goals.

But before investing, it’s only wise that you consult a financial advisor to tailor strategies that best fit your individual financial objectives.