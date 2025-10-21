Diwali 2025 Investment Strategy: Where To Invest Rs 5 Lakh Now?
Deciding where to invest Rs 5 lakh depends on your risk appetite, investment horizon and financial goals.
India is celebrating Diwali, a time traditionally associated with new beginnings and financial planning. Many of you may be thinking about how to invest a certain amount of money, say around Rs 5 lakh. The festive period is considered auspicious for making financial decisions.
So here’s a look at some investment options you can consider now:
Gold And Silver
The price of gold has seen a dramatic increase over the past year. In the last 12 months, from Oct. 20, 2024, to date, gold has risen by around 65% and silver by approximately 63%, as per India Bullion. This is the reason gold and silver are still regarded as safe investment avenues.
Equities And Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)
For those with higher risk tolerance and a long-term time horizon, equities are an interesting choice. Investing in direct stocks or mutual funds by way of SIPs can provide capital appreciation opportunities. Under SIPs, investors can invest a fixed amount periodically, averaging the cost of purchase and reducing market risks. This systematic investment process can serve as a good approach for long-term wealth creation.
Real Estate
Real estate still remains an asset class that many people look at for long-term investment. With infrastructure development and urbanisation, certain regions have seen appreciation in property values. Still, one must do detailed research in terms of location, legal clearances and returns before making an investment in real estate.
Fixed Deposits (FDs) And Government Schemes
For conservative investors who value safety over high returns, government-backed schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and fixed deposits are safe investments. The instruments have guaranteed returns and are secured with the government. But the returns from these instruments may not outpace inflation, which may curtail wealth creation in the long run.
Investing Rs 5 lakh during Diwali presents a chance to align investment objectives with traditional values. Whether considering the stability of gold, the growth potential of equities, the tangibility of real estate or the security of fixed-income instruments, it is crucial to compare every option keeping in mind your risk appetite, investment horizon and investment goals.
But before investing, it’s only wise that you consult a financial advisor to tailor strategies that best fit your individual financial objectives.