Diwali 2025: Five Money Lessons The Festival Of Lights Can Teach You

Diwali, one of India’s most awaited festivals, is a celebration of the victory of truth over evil, prosperity and new beginnings. Beyond the lights, sweets and festive shopping, it’s also the perfect time to reflect on your financial future and adopt smarter money practices.

Here are five financial lessons you can take from Diwali 2025.

1) Plan Your Spending Better

Spending too much can drain your funds. Keep track of all your earnings and expenses, spot unnecessary spending and follow a plan such as the 50-30-20 rule. This strategy recommended by experts suggests you set aside 50% for necessities, 30% for wants and 20% for investments and savings. Create an emergency fund that can cover at least six months’ worth of costs. Also, pay off high-interest debts.

2) Declutter Your Finances

Spend some time organising your funds, just as we clean our homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. Review your assets for diversity, terminate OTT or other subscriptions that you no longer need. Also, close unused accounts to prevent needless expenses.

3) Acquire And Share Knowledge

It can be a great idea to help others while investing in yourself during Diwali. Keep a financial journal, read financial publications and seek out new investment opportunities. In addition, educate yourself on fraud protection and digital safety. Gaining more financial knowledge gives you more influence and enables you to help friends and family make better choices.