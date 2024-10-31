Diwali 2024: These Were The Best Mutual Fund Schemes To Invest In During Samvat 2080
Schemes across the most popular categories, such as the small and mid-caps, as well as the sectoral/thematic funds have grown investor wealth by up to 62% during the year.
Indian equities have enjoyed a continued stellar run during the Vikram Samvat 2080, and mutual fund managers across active equity schemes have capitalised on the opportunity to grow investor wealth during the period.
Schemes across the most popular categories, such as the small and mid-caps, as well as the sectoral/thematic funds have grown investor wealth by up to 62% during the year.
Indian equity benchmark, Nifty 50, rose 24.2% over the period, climbing nearly 7,000 points at its highest point during the solar year.
Broader markets showed an even stronger run. Nifty Midcap 150 is currently 36.2% higher during the Samvat, and Nifty Smallcap 250 is trading 38% higher.
Among the large-cap schemes, Quant Large Cap Fund was the top performing scheme, closely followed by Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund, and Invesco India Large Cap Fund.
Among flexi cap schemes, where fund managers have a greater discretion to allocate across different market cap categories, JM Financial Flexicap Fund was the best performing scheme, outperforming its benchmark Nifty 500 by over 17%.
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund closely followed with a 48.5% return over the Samvat period, with Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund coming in as the third highest performer.
Sectoral and thematic funds had held a keen interest across investors, with the category seeing as many as 38 new schemes introduced.
The category also became the largest one, based on value of cumulative assets held, overtaking the flexi cap funds.
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund was the top performing scheme in the category, delivering returns of over 61.8%, followed by SBI PSU Fund, and Invesco India PSU Equity Fund.
Across mid-cap schemes, Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund took the top spot with a considerable margin, growing by 60%, while Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund saw an over 50% rise in net asset value.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund saw a notably greater return among small-cap schemes, taking the top spot with a 60.4% return, followed by LIC MF Small Cap Fund which delivered a 46% return.