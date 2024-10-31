Diwali 2024: These Were The Best Mutual Fund Schemes To Invest In During Samvat 2080

Indian equities have enjoyed a continued stellar run during the Vikram Samvat 2080, and mutual fund managers across active equity schemes have capitalised on the opportunity to grow investor wealth during the period.

Schemes across the most popular categories, such as the small and mid-caps, as well as the sectoral/thematic funds have grown investor wealth by up to 62% during the year.

Indian equity benchmark, Nifty 50, rose 24.2% over the period, climbing nearly 7,000 points at its highest point during the solar year.

Broader markets showed an even stronger run. Nifty Midcap 150 is currently 36.2% higher during the Samvat, and Nifty Smallcap 250 is trading 38% higher.

Among the large-cap schemes, Quant Large Cap Fund was the top performing scheme, closely followed by Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund, and Invesco India Large Cap Fund.