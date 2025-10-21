Digital Gold Scams: How To Identify Genuine Sellers Before Investing

Gold prices have surged exponentially over the past year. According to Good Returns, the gold price in India for 24 carat stood at Rs 13,069 per gram and at Rs 11,980 per gram for 22 carat on Monday, Oct. 20.

In Mumbai, the 24K gold price reached Rs 13,069 per gram, while in Delhi the yellow metal’s price stood at Rs 13,084 per gram.



The precious metal has surged nearly 65% in value in the last one year, with a significant surge so far in October driven by the festive demand and global factors.

This rise in the price of gold has caught the attention of investors, with many investors putting their money in digital gold. In September, digital gold buying through UPI transactions increased by 377% since April 2024, while hitting nearly 100 million transactions in August 2025, an ET report mentioned, citing the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

This growing popularity means that digital gold buyers could be more vulnerable targets of scammers, who exploit unsuspecting investors through fraudulent online platforms and deceptive schemes.