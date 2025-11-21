Destination Wedding Or SIP? What Rs 20 Lakh Can Become In 10 Years

Weddings in India are no longer just about rituals. They have become celebrations of style, travel, and grandeur. The trend of destination weddings, from Udaipur’s royal palaces to beaches in Goa or Thailand, has captured the imagination of many young couples.

But here's the catch: a modest destination wedding in India in 2025 can easily cost over Rs 20 lakh, and often much more for 100–200 guests. Many middle-class couples dip into savings, take loans, or rely on family contributions to make it happen.

Pause for a moment and ask: What if you invested that Rs 20 lakh in SIPs instead?

Here’s a breakdown of calculations which show how much you can earn by investing the amount in SIPs for 10 years.