Destination Wedding Or SIP? What Rs 20 Lakh Can Become In 10 Years
An investment of Rs 20 lakh in SIPs can grow into a sizeable corpus over 10 years.
Weddings in India are no longer just about rituals. They have become celebrations of style, travel, and grandeur. The trend of destination weddings, from Udaipur’s royal palaces to beaches in Goa or Thailand, has captured the imagination of many young couples.
But here's the catch: a modest destination wedding in India in 2025 can easily cost over Rs 20 lakh, and often much more for 100–200 guests. Many middle-class couples dip into savings, take loans, or rely on family contributions to make it happen.
Pause for a moment and ask: What if you invested that Rs 20 lakh in SIPs instead?
Here’s a breakdown of calculations which show how much you can earn by investing the amount in SIPs for 10 years.
Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:
Monthly investment needed: Rs 17,000
Tenure: 10 years
Total investment: Rs 20.4 lakh
Expected returns: 12%
Estimated returns: Rs 17.69 lakh
Maturity corpus: Rs 38.09 lakh
Many couples justify lavish weddings as once-in-a-lifetime events. However, starting married life with sound financial planning can offer far greater rewards. The Rs 20 lakh you invest now could become the seed capital for a home down payment, your child’s education, or even an early retirement corpus.
The emotional satisfaction from a destination wedding lasts a few days, while a smart investment continues to grow silently, year after year.
Of course, nobody says you must skip all celebrations. Splurge on meaningful moments within your means, but also make room for investments that secure your future together. A smaller, intimate wedding doesn’t reduce the joy: it just multiplies the possibilities for your financial goals.
A destination wedding creates beautiful memories and photos that last a lifetime. But Rs 20 lakh invested wisely can create wealth that lasts generations.
At the end of the day, love is best celebrated not with extravagance but with foresight. Spending Rs 20 lakh on a destination wedding creates cherished memories; investing the same amount through a SIP creates financial freedom. The choice isn’t between romance and responsibility. It’s about balancing both smartly.