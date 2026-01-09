December AMFI Data: Inflows Into Equity Mutual Funds Dip By 6%; SIP Inflows At Record High

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1,567 crore, against Rs 1,640 crore in November. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 4,176 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 4,487 crore.

The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,824 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,407 crore in November.

Flexi-cap fund inflow rose to Rs 10,019 crore, compared to the Rs 8,135 crore inflow in the previous month.

Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 49% slip from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 946 crore. The inflows into the category had stood at Rs 1,865 crore in the previous month.