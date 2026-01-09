December AMFI Data: Inflows Into Equity Mutual Funds Dip By 6%; SIP Inflows At Record High
The SIP contribution rose to Rs 31,002 crore in December, as compared to Rs 29,445 crore in November 2025.
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 28,054.06 crore inflow during December, lower by 6% compared to the inflow of Rs 29,911.05 crore recorded in November, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.
Inflows across the board saw a dip as compared to November, with Flexi cap funds leading the inflow. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry, however, was an outflow of Rs 66,591, as compared to an inflow of Rs 32,755 the previous month.
Actively-Managed Equity Funds
Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 1,567 crore, against Rs 1,640 crore in November. The mid-cap category saw an inflow of Rs 4,176 crore, while the net flows into the category in the preceding month were Rs 4,487 crore.
The small-cap funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 3,824 crore, while the net inflows stood at Rs 4,407 crore in November.
Flexi-cap fund inflow rose to Rs 10,019 crore, compared to the Rs 8,135 crore inflow in the previous month.
Inflows into the sectoral and thematic category saw a 49% slip from the previous month. Inflows into the category stood at Rs 946 crore. The inflows into the category had stood at Rs 1,865 crore in the previous month.
Debt Funds
Debt funds recorded an outflow of Rs 1.32 lakh crore in the month of December, against an outflow of Rs 25,692.63 crore in November.
Overnight funds recorded an inflow of Rs 254.25 crore against Rs 37,624.5 crore last month. Liquid funds recorded an outflow of Rs 47,307.95 crore, compared to an outflow of Rs 14,050.72 crore in November.
SIP Contribution
The SIP contribution rose to a record Rs 31,002 crore in December, as compared to Rs 29,445 crore in November 2025.
Hybrid And Passive Funds
Hybrid schemes saw inflows worth Rs 10,755.57 crore, against the Rs 13,299.20 crore inflow recorded in the preceding month. Arbitrage funds saw inflows, with Rs 126.31 crore coming in during this month. The category recorded inflows worth Rs 4,191.90 crore in the month of November.
In the passive fund category, flows worth Rs xx crore were recorded in December, compared to Rs 15,385.02 crore in November.
Gold ETFs saw inflows worth Rs 11,647 crore during this month, from Rs 3,742 crore during November.
New Fund Offerings
The total inflows into active equity accounted for by NFOs stood at Rs crore in the month of December. Other ETF funds saw the most number of NFOs, with eight launches during the month. The inflows during the month of October stood at Rs 2,458 crore.
The month of November saw a total of 23 new fund offerings across categories, pulling in Rs 4,074 crore worth of inflows. This compares to 24 new launches bringing inflows worth Rs 3,126 crore, during the previous month.