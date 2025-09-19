Deadline To Opt For UPS Is Sept. 30: Check Conditions, Key Details About ‘One-Time’ Switch
The DFS has also introduced a one-time, one-way switch facility for Central government employees from NPS to UPS under certain conditions.
The deadline for eligible Central government employees and past retirees under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is Sept. 30, as per the latest notification by the Finance Ministry. A one-time, one-way switch from UPS to NPS is also being offered under certain conditions.
In an official release, the Finance Ministry has asked government employees to switch to UPS before the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.
“The Department of Financial Services (DFS) underlines that the last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is September 30, 2025. All eligible employees are urged to exercise their option well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute difficulties and to ensure the timely processing of their requests,” read a PIB release.
Conditions For Switching Back To NPS
Central government employees, who have opted for UPS, are being given the option of going back to NPS, but this can be done only once and they won’t be allowed to switch to UPS. The switch from UPS to NPS can be exercised at least one year before superannuation or three months before voluntary retirement (VRS), whichever is earlier. This one-time switch facility will not be available in cases of removal, dismissal, or compulsory retirement as a penalty. This option will also not be allowed where disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.
The government also clarified that those who do not opt for the switch will be moved to UPS by default.
ð¢ Important Update for Central Govt Employees— PFRDA (@PFRDAOfficial) September 18, 2025
A one-time, one-way switch facility from #UPS to NPS is now available under specific conditions.
ð 30th September 2025 is the last date to opt for UPS.
Donât miss the deadline- secure your retirement future today.
ð Follow usâ¦ pic.twitter.com/lR9mkDHVOn
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has also now allowed employees who want to switch from NPS to UPS to submit their requests not just online, but also through the nodal offices concerned before Sept. 30.
The Unified Pension Scheme was implemented from April 1, under the National Pension System (NPS). It provides a guaranteed payout of Rs 10,000 per month. All Central government employees in service as of April 1, covered under the NPS, are eligible to opt for UPS. All new recruits after April 2025 can also opt for UPS.