Deadline To Opt For UPS Is Sept. 30: Check Conditions, Key Details About ‘One-Time’ Switch

The deadline for eligible Central government employees and past retirees under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch from the National Pension System (NPS) to the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) is Sept. 30, as per the latest notification by the Finance Ministry. A one-time, one-way switch from UPS to NPS is also being offered under certain conditions.

In an official release, the Finance Ministry has asked government employees to switch to UPS before the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.

“The Department of Financial Services (DFS) underlines that the last date for eligible employees and past retirees under NPS to opt for UPS is September 30, 2025. All eligible employees are urged to exercise their option well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute difficulties and to ensure the timely processing of their requests,” read a PIB release.