DDLJ Turns 30: Relive Iconic Film's Europe Journey With These Budget-Friendly Tips
If you’re also among those dreaming of a European trip covering iconic locations featured in DDLJ, there are a few smart ways to plan without burning a hole in your pocket.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Released on Oct. 20, 1995, the film completed 30 years on the occasion of Diwali 2025.
Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt story and the sizzling chemistry between the leads. Shot across picturesque locations in Switzerland and other parts of Europe, the film has also inspired countless Indian travellers to dream of visiting these destinations.
Travel during off-season: You can save a significant amount on flights and hotels by deciding to visit Europe during off-season (from November to March). Avoiding peak seasons offers an opportunity to experience Europe at a more relaxed pace and enjoy the scenic winter charm of the continent on an affordable budget.
Use budget airlines: Some airlines offer low-cost tickets by cutting back on premium services or including longer layovers. These carriers help you save money on flights. You can also look best deals and coupons on online travel apps for flights and stays.
Stay in hostels: Instead of spending a fortune on hotels, you can look for cheap hostel stays or Airbnb homestays. Compared to traditional hotels, such options will help you save a lot of money that can be well spent on other experiences.
Take advantage of public transport: Use buses, metros and trams instead of taxis. Many countries offer tourist passes for major public transportation facilities. If visiting multiple countries, you can consider a Eurail pass that helps to explore 33 countries with just one pass.
Eat local food: Avoid expensive tourist restaurants. Instead, try local bakeries, street food stalls and markets for tasty and cheap meals. By cooking just one meal a day yourself, you can save a lot of money while traveling. Several hostels allow tourists to access their kitchens.
Look for free attractions: Museums often have free entry days. You can use this opportunity to plan your stay accordingly. Many parks, viewpoints, churches and historical sites are also free to visit, making them a great option for your sightseeing plans.