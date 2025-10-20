DDLJ Turns 30: Relive Iconic Film's Europe Journey With These Budget-Friendly Tips

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s blockbuster hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) remains one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Released on Oct. 20, 1995, the film completed 30 years on the occasion of Diwali 2025.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt story and the sizzling chemistry between the leads. Shot across picturesque locations in Switzerland and other parts of Europe, the film has also inspired countless Indian travellers to dream of visiting these destinations.

If you’re also among those dreaming of a European trip, there are a few smart ways to plan it without burning a hole in your pocket.