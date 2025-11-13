DA Hike: Tamil Nadu Raises Dearness Allowance By 3% For Govt Employees, Teachers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a hike of 3% in Dearness Allowance (DA) for statehood government employees, from 55% to 58%, according to a report by NDTV.

The increase would benefit about 16 lakh staff, teachers and pensioners. Though the move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1,829 crore, the government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees.

This decision is often made in alignment with the hike announced by the Central government for its employees.

The hike increases the Dearness Allowance, which is a crucial component of the salary designed to compensate employees for the rising cost of living due to inflation. This latest announcement brings the revised DA rate to a new percentage of the basic pay.