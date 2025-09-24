DA, DR Hike Wait Turns Longer As Cabinet Makes No Announcement; Employee Forum 'Disappointed'

The Union Cabinet made many announcements on Wednesday but there was nothing mentioned on Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hikes. According to an employee forum associated with the Central Government, the employees and pensioners were left disappointed as they have been waiting for an increment in the key allowance since July.

A letter sent to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by the Confederation of Central Govt Employees & Workers (CCGEW) clearly stated growing "discontent" among employees and pensioners due to the delay in the DA and DR hike announcement.