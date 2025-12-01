Crorepati Timeline: Rs 25,000 SIP Vs Rs 10 Lakh Lump Sum

Becoming a 'crorepati' is a dream financial milestone, and for many investors, it may seem an unrealistic goal. But with a well-planned investment strategy and financial discipline, a corpus of Rs 1 crore can be conveniently built in the long run. Mutual funds have emerged as preferred investment tools in the last few years for Indian investors looking for higher returns. You may explore systematic investment plans (SIPs) and lump sum schemes to achieve your crorepati goal.

While SIPs offer enormous flexibility, allowing you to invest small amounts periodically, you can invest a large amount upfront in a lump sum plan. Choosing between these instruments should be based on your financial goal, investment horizon and risk appetite.

If you want to become a crorepati, should you opt for a Rs 25,000 SIP or a Rs 10 lakh lump sum investment? The key difference lies in the expected rate of return and the investment tenure.

Let’s take a look at the estimated tenures for achieving the target of Rs 1 crore through a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 and a lump sum of Rs 10,00,000.