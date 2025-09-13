Crorepati Goals: Five Untapped Ways To Build Rs 1-Crore Corpus Without Taking Big Risks
Smart investing, along with collectibles like art and rare Hot Wheels, can put you on the crorepati track.
The goal of becoming a crorepati seems far-fetched to most people. It appears to be something that can only be attained by inheritance, winning a lottery, or exceptionally good fortune. But in reality, building that kind of wealth requires making smart decisions and recognising possibilities that many people miss.
Here are a few untapped ways to build a Rs 1-crore corpus in the long run.
Explore Collectibles
Collectibles can yield substantial profits. Childhood treasures can become significant assets for collectors. Consider Pokemon cards, for example. Their value has soared thanks to scarcity and nostalgia. The Wall Street Journal, using data from analytics firm Card Ladder, reported that since 2004, some rare cards have yielded returns of about 3,821%. In fact, a person in the United States used the money acquired from Pokemon card sales to pay for their wedding and engagement ring.
Rare Hot Wheels
The value of vintage Hot Wheels cars can be beyond anyone’s expectations. For example, the 1969 Purple Redline Olds 442, which debuted in 1971, is said to be the rarest casting from the Redline era (1968-1977). According to reports, it could be worth around $1,500 to $7,000 currently. Similarly, the 1968 Enamel White Custom Camaro, the first Hot Wheels vehicle to be made available to the general public, is another example. Most are now in bad condition, but they can still bring in at least $2,500.
Investing In Art
The art world showed its money-making potential in March, with a New York auction netting $16.8 million in sales. Indian artist Jagdish Swaminathan’s 'Homage to Solzhenitsyn' (1973) alone went for $4.68 million. Works by Jehangir Sabavala, Francis Newton Souza and Ganesh Pyne also saw huge demand. These record-breaking sales prove that collecting art isn’t just about creativity; it can also be a long-term asset for building wealth.
Angel Investing In Tier-2 City Startups
Smaller city startups are also becoming popular, drawing in investors. Wealthy residents are increasingly using their resources to finance businesses in places like Kota in Rajasthan and Shivamogga in Karnataka. The Economic Times cited Tracxn statistics that showed Kota companies alone raised $4.3 million in equity capital in 2024. So, this too can be another option to make money.
Crypto Arbitrage
The strategy of making profits from price differences of the same cryptocurrency in various markets is known as arbitrage. You can buy a cryptocurrency from one exchange and sell it for a higher value in another exchange. But you need to keep in mind that speed is of importance here, as cryptocurrency prices fluctuate every second. Therefore, before the gap closes, you must sell it fast and earn as much as you can.
Building a crore doesn’t always require high risks or windfalls. By exploring overlooked opportunities, ordinary income can steadily grow into extraordinary wealth.