Business NewsPersonal FinanceCrorepati Goal: How To Make Rs 1 Crore in 10 To 20 Years Without Financial Strain
ADVERTISEMENT

Crorepati Goal: How To Make Rs 1 Crore in 10 To 20 Years Without Financial Strain

Building Rs 1 crore in 10 to 20 years is achievable with early planning, consistent investing and disciplined money management.

18 Aug 2025, 08:54 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>You can distribute your investments across multiple instruments to minimise risks. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
You can distribute your investments across multiple instruments to minimise risks. (Photo source: Freepik)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Becoming a crorepati may feel like something straight out of a game show or a distant dream for many people. However, accumulating Rs 1 crore over a horizon of 10 to 20 years is more realistic than you might think. The best part is that it doesn’t require you to live on instant noodles or give up your weekend coffee.

The trick is to start early, plan smartly and stay consistent without making your life feel like a constant financial boot camp.

Know Your Target

Building a Rs 1-crore corpus is a big target and it can be achieved with meticulous financial planning. Figure out how much you’ll actually need for your goals. Is it a full crore in today’s value, or do you want that in future value, adjusted for inflation? This clarity will guide how much you should save and invest each month.

Start With What You Can

You don’t need to begin your investment journey with a huge amount. Even Rs 10,000 a month, if invested wisely, can grow substantially over a decade or two due to the power of compounding. The important thing is to start now instead of waiting for a better time. Remember, consistency in the market matters more than timing the market.

ALSO READ

Rs 1 Lakh Salary? Here's How To Make Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years
Opinion
Rs 1 Lakh Salary? Here's How To Make Rs 1 Crore In 10 Years
Read More

Choose Growth-Friendly Investments

Fixed deposits alone won’t get you there. Equity mutual funds, index funds and a small portion of direct equities can give you the growth needed. Diversify your portfolio so you’re not overly dependent on one asset class. If you’re risk-averse, balance equities with safer options like debt mutual funds or bonds. You can distribute your investments across multiple instruments to minimise risks without compromising on returns.

Automate

Set up automatic transfers into your investment account right after your salary hits. This way, you’re paying yourself first and removing the temptation to spend. Over time, you won’t even feel the pinch.

Keep Lifestyle Inflation In Check

As your income grows, it’s tempting to upgrade everything, from your phone to your car. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying your earnings, but try to increase your savings alongside your lifestyle upgrades.

Stay Patient And Adapt

Refrain from panic reactions or emotional investment decisions during market fluctuations. Review your plan yearly, adjust contributions if needed and don’t panic during market dips. Those are often the best times to invest more.

Becoming a crorepati in 10 to 20 years isn’t about sacrifices. It’s about steady investments and smart money management. 

ALSO READ

Crorepati Calculation: How Long Does It Take To Build Rs 1 Crore With Rs 25,000 Monthly Investment?
Opinion
Crorepati Calculation: How Long Does It Take To Build Rs 1 Crore With Rs 25,000 Monthly Investment?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT