Crorepati Goal: How To Make Rs 1 Crore in 10 To 20 Years Without Financial Strain

Becoming a crorepati may feel like something straight out of a game show or a distant dream for many people. However, accumulating Rs 1 crore over a horizon of 10 to 20 years is more realistic than you might think. The best part is that it doesn’t require you to live on instant noodles or give up your weekend coffee.

The trick is to start early, plan smartly and stay consistent without making your life feel like a constant financial boot camp.