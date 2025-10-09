Crorepati Goal: How Long Will A Rs 12,000 Monthly SIP Take To Grow To Rs 1 Crore?

Looking to become a crorepati through mutual funds? All it takes is discipline and patience. With a long-term outlook, the power of compounding can transform small, consistent investments into an enviable corpus.

In the past, mutual funds have been known to give around 12% annual returns, making them an attractive investment option. While returns in mutual funds are never guaranteed, having a long-term investment outlook helps to spread the risk over the years. This allows investors to benefit from the power of compounding and ride out market volatility.

For mutual funds, SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) are a simple and effective way to build wealth over time. By investing regularly, even small amounts can lead to big returns. SIPs also encourage financial discipline and reduce market timing risks.