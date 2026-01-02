Crorepati Goal: 5 Mistakes To Avoid To Ensure You Don't Go Off Track

As your career progresses and your salary increases, it is tempting to upgrade your car, move to a plush apartment, or indulge in luxury holidays. This is known as lifestyle inflation.

One of the biggest wealth killers in India is unchecked spending on weddings, festivals, luxury items, and lifestyle upgrades. Extravagant weddings often cost lakhs, or even crores, beyond one's means, while frequent dining out, impulsive shopping, and upgrading cars or homes with every salary hike leads to lifestyle inflation.

If your expenses rise at the same rate as your income, your net savings remain stagnant, and your crorepati goal drifts further away.