Crorepati Goal: 5 Mistakes To Avoid To Ensure You Don't Go Off Track
From underestimating insurance needs to lifestyle inflation, there are several mistakes to avoid to become a crorepati.
Becoming a crorepati is a dream for many middle-class Indians. With disciplined saving, smart investing, and the power of compounding, it's achievable for salaried professionals, including those starting modestly.
While the path might seem straightforward, the reality is that small mistakes can derail even the most disciplined plans. Here are five common pitfalls to avoid so your crorepati goal stays on track.
Lifestyle Inflation
As your career progresses and your salary increases, it is tempting to upgrade your car, move to a plush apartment, or indulge in luxury holidays. This is known as lifestyle inflation.
One of the biggest wealth killers in India is unchecked spending on weddings, festivals, luxury items, and lifestyle upgrades. Extravagant weddings often cost lakhs, or even crores, beyond one's means, while frequent dining out, impulsive shopping, and upgrading cars or homes with every salary hike leads to lifestyle inflation.
If your expenses rise at the same rate as your income, your net savings remain stagnant, and your crorepati goal drifts further away.
Delaying Investments
Many young professionals in India wait until they reach a certain salary bracket before they start investing. This is a trap. By waiting, you lose out on the most powerful force in finance: compounding.
Delaying investments by even a few years can mean missing out on lakhs, or even crores, in returns. Start early, stay consistent, and let compounding do the heavy lifting. Time is your greatest ally in wealth creation.
Putting All Eggs In One Basket
Another common mistake is a lack of diversification. Many people invest only in fixed deposits or a single asset class like equity, real estate, or gold. This exposes you to risk and limits growth.
A balanced approach could include:
Equity mutual funds or stocks for long-term growth
Debt instruments like PPF, FDs, or bonds for stability
Gold or real estate as a hedge against inflation
Ignoring Insurance And Emergency Funds
Without adequate health and term life insurance, a medical emergency or untimely death can wipe out savings. If a medical crisis forces you to dip into your equity portfolio during a market downturn, you lose years of progress.
You can buy a high-cover term insurance plan and a comprehensive health insurance policy for your family. This ensures your 'crorepati fund' remains untouched during tough times.
Reacting Emotionally To Market Fluctuations
A major mistake is letting emotions guide decisions. Market volatility can trigger panic selling or impulsive buying, derailing your long-term plan. History shows that disciplined, patient investors outperform those chasing short-term gains.
Avoiding these mistakes puts you firmly on the crorepati path. It is important to focus on financial discipline and regularly review your portfolio. You can also consult a certified financial expert if needed.