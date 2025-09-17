Crorepati Dream: How Much Should You Invest To Accumulate Rs 1 Crore In 15 Years?

Becoming a crorepati in 15 years is possible with smart planning and disciplined investing. A mix of assets can help you reach the Rs 1 crore goal.

The key is to start as early as possible and stay committed to your investments over a long-term horizon. For an investment horizon of 15 years, mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be one of the most suitable long-term investment options. It has potential for higher returns and the longer tenures help to spread the risks.

This year, gold has once again proven why it is considered a safe-haven asset. The precious metal has delivered a nearly 50% return, outperforming the Nifty and traditional investments. Investing in gold will also help to add stability and act as a hedge.

Additionally, secure investment instruments like the public provident fund (PPF) provide guaranteed returns. It is backed by the government and comes with tax benefits on investment as well as maturity value, making it an ideal diversification tool for one’s portfolio.

For building a corpus of Rs 1 crore over 15 years, let’s assume that SIPs can give 12% return per annum, while gold can offer around 10% annual returns, based on historical trends. At present, PPF offers an annual interest rate of 7.1%. You can also explore the step-up SIP option to accelerate your investment journey towards the Rs 1 crore goal. Step-up SIP schemes allow increasing the amount by a certain percentage every year.

Let’s see how your investments across SIP, gold and PPF would grow in 15 years: