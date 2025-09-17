Crorepati Dream: How Much Should You Invest To Accumulate Rs 1 Crore In 15 Years?

Business NewsPersonal FinanceCrorepati Dream: How Much Should You Invest To Accumulate Rs 1 Crore In 15 Years?
For an investment horizon of 15 years, mutual fund SIPs could be one of the most suitable long-term investment options.

17 Sep 2025, 01:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Investments across multiple assets may ensure steady returns while minimising risks.&nbsp; (Image: Envato)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Becoming a crorepati in 15 years is possible with smart planning and disciplined investing. A mix of assets can help you reach the Rs 1 crore goal. 

The key is to start as early as possible and stay committed to your investments over a long-term horizon. For an investment horizon of 15 years, mutual fund systematic investment plans (SIPs) could be one of the most suitable long-term investment options. It has potential for higher returns and the longer tenures help to spread the risks. 

This year, gold has once again proven why it is considered a safe-haven asset. The precious metal has delivered a nearly 50% return, outperforming the Nifty and traditional investments. Investing in gold will also help to add stability and act as a hedge. 

Additionally, secure investment instruments like the public provident fund (PPF) provide guaranteed returns. It is backed by the government and comes with tax benefits on investment as well as maturity value, making it an ideal diversification tool for one’s portfolio.

For building a corpus of Rs 1 crore over 15 years, let’s assume that SIPs can give 12% return per annum, while gold can offer around 10% annual returns, based on historical trends. At present, PPF offers an annual interest rate of 7.1%. You can also explore the step-up SIP option to accelerate your investment journey towards the Rs 1 crore goal. Step-up SIP schemes allow increasing the amount by a certain percentage every year.

Let’s see how your investments across SIP, gold and PPF would grow in 15 years:

Mutual Fund Investments

Target: Rs 60 lakh

Time period: 15 years

Monthly amount: Rs 7,000

Step-Up % (annual): 10%

Expected return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 26,68,888

Estimated returns: Rs 34,09,806

Total value: Rs 60,78,694

Gold Investment

Monthly investment: Rs 5,000

Investment duration: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 10%

Invested amount: Rs 9,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 11,89,621

Total value: Rs 20,89,621

PPF Investment

Time period: 15 years

Monthly investment: Rs 6,500

Total investment: Rs 11,70,000

Interest rate: 7.1%

Interest earned: Rs 8,81,192

Maturity amount: Rs 20,51,192

With a monthly investment of Rs 18,500, you can achieve the Rs 1-crore corpus goal in 15 years. It’s advisable to increase your investments along with a rise in your income every year. This indicates that one can achieve higher corpus targets even with lower investment amounts by staying consistent. To be clear, these returns are estimated and not guaranteed. It is recommended to consult a financial expert before making any significant investment.

