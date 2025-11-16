'Crorepati Couple': How To Build A Corpus Worth Rs 1 Crore Together? Here's Your Roadmap
'Crorepati Couple': Gold as well as other valuables received during marriage, when invested properly, can generate substantial returns.
Choosing a life partner is one of the most significant decisions that can influence nearly every aspect of an individual’s life. A soon-to-be-married couple needs to be aligned on many things, including finances, to build a secure future together.
With new beginnings, marriage also brings new responsibilities that require careful planning and coordination. Many couples dream of reaching their first Rs 1 crore together to fulfil goals like buying a home, vacations, buying a car, or starting a family.
Financial Planning Before Marriage
Couples can discuss and prepare a financial strategy to reach the remarkable milestone of Rs 1 crore. Contribution by both partners can offer more flexibility and diversification of the portfolio across multiple instruments. Achieving such milestones is possible with smart investment choices and financial discipline.
By discussing financial priorities even before marriage, couples can make informed decisions for their shared dreams. Couples planning to marry within a year should openly discuss financial priorities. If both partners are earning and plan to contribute consistently, achieving a Rs 1 crore goal becomes easier.
In Indian weddings, couples often receive gold and silver jewellery from their friends and relatives. When invested properly, these items can generate substantial returns in the coming years, helping the newlyweds to reach their Rs 1 crore goal conveniently.
Couples also receive cash and other valuables, which is a common tradition in Indian wedding settings. If they plan smartly and invest these gifts, they will have a substantial corpus within the first five years. The remaining corpus goal can be achieved with the help of mutual funds and other investment instruments.
Investment Roadmap To Build Rs 1 Crore
How couples can plan their investments to build a corpus worth Rs 1 crore:
Assuming a couple received gold valued at Rs 10 lakh in their wedding, over five years, it can be worth:
Invested amount: Rs 10,00,000
Expected return: 10% (historical average)
Time: Five years
Estimated returns: Rs 6,10,510
Total value: Rs 16,10,510
If a couple receives Rs 5 lakh cash as gifts in weddings, which is also exempted from income tax, it can be used as a lump-sum investment into mutual funds.
Invested amount: 5,00,000
Time: Five years
Expected return: 12%
Estimated returns: Rs 3,81,170
Total value: Rs 8,81,170
Together, these investments can result in accumulating nearly Rs 25 lakh. The remaining Rs 75 lakh can be achieved with the help of a systematic investment plan (SIP) with shared contributions by both partners.
Couples may also choose to use the ‘step-up SIP’ option and increase their contributions annually to reach the goal faster.
Here's how a monthly contribution of Rs 25,000 over five years can grow:
Monthly amount: Rs 25,000
Step Up % (annual): 10%
Investment duration: Five years
Expected rate of return: 12%
Invested amount: Rs 18,31,530
Estimated returns: Rs 6,29,895
Total value: Rs 24,61,425
If both partners invest an equal amount, in just five years, their corpus can rise to two times to nearly Rs 50 lakh. If they start this investment journey a year before getting married, they can end up with over Rs 65 lakh corpus due to the power of compounding.
By extending the investments for a few more years, you can easily reach the target of Rs 1 crore even before a decade of your marriage. However, couples should note that market-linked investments are risky in nature. It's best to discuss the goals and risk appetite with an expert for a prudent financial strategy.