'Crorepati Couple': How To Build A Corpus Worth Rs 1 Crore Together? Here's Your Roadmap
'Crorepati Couple': How To Build A Corpus Worth Rs 1 Crore Together? Here's Your Roadmap

'Crorepati Couple': Gold as well as other valuables received during marriage, when invested properly, can generate substantial returns.

16 Nov 2025, 03:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Couples planning to marry within a year should openly discuss financial priorities. (Representative image. Photo source: Freepik)
Couples planning to marry within a year should openly discuss financial priorities. (Representative image. Photo source: Freepik)
Choosing a life partner is one of the most significant decisions that can influence nearly every aspect of an individual’s life. A soon-to-be-married couple needs to be aligned on many things, including finances, to build a secure future together.

With new beginnings, marriage also brings new responsibilities that require careful planning and coordination. Many couples dream of reaching their first Rs 1 crore together to fulfil goals like buying a home, vacations, buying a car, or starting a family. 

Financial Planning Before Marriage

Couples can discuss and prepare a financial strategy to reach the remarkable milestone of Rs 1 crore. Contribution by both partners can offer more flexibility and diversification of the portfolio across multiple instruments. Achieving such milestones is possible with smart investment choices and financial discipline.

By discussing financial priorities even before marriage, couples can make informed decisions for their shared dreams. Couples planning to marry within a year should openly discuss financial priorities. If both partners are earning and plan to contribute consistently, achieving a Rs 1 crore goal becomes easier.

In Indian weddings, couples often receive gold and silver jewellery from their friends and relatives. When invested properly, these items can generate substantial returns in the coming years, helping the newlyweds to reach their Rs 1 crore goal conveniently.

Couples also receive cash and other valuables, which is a common tradition in Indian wedding settings. If they plan smartly and invest these gifts, they will have a substantial corpus within the first five years. The remaining corpus goal can be achieved with the help of mutual funds and other investment instruments.

Investment Roadmap To Build Rs 1 Crore

How couples can plan their investments to build a corpus worth Rs 1 crore:  

Assuming a couple received gold valued at Rs 10 lakh in their wedding, over five years, it can be worth:

Invested amount: Rs 10,00,000

Expected return: 10% (historical average)

Time: Five years

Estimated returns: Rs 6,10,510

Total value: Rs 16,10,510

If a couple receives Rs 5 lakh cash as gifts in weddings, which is also exempted from income tax, it can be used as a lump-sum investment into mutual funds.

Invested amount: 5,00,000

Time: Five years

Expected return: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 3,81,170

Total value: Rs 8,81,170

Together, these investments can result in accumulating nearly Rs 25 lakh. The remaining Rs 75 lakh can be achieved with the help of a systematic investment plan (SIP) with shared contributions by both partners.

Couples may also choose to use the ‘step-up SIP’ option and increase their contributions annually to reach the goal faster.

Here's how a monthly contribution of Rs 25,000 over five years can grow:

Monthly amount: Rs 25,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: Five years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 18,31,530

Estimated returns: Rs 6,29,895

Total value: Rs 24,61,425

If both partners invest an equal amount, in just five years, their corpus can rise to two times to nearly Rs 50 lakh. If they start this investment journey a year before getting married, they can end up with over Rs 65 lakh corpus due to the power of compounding.

By extending the investments for a few more years, you can easily reach the target of Rs 1 crore even before a decade of your marriage. However, couples should note that market-linked investments are risky in nature. It's best to discuss the goals and risk appetite with an expert for a prudent financial strategy.

