'Crorepati Couple': How To Build A Corpus Worth Rs 1 Crore Together? Here's Your Roadmap

Couples can discuss and prepare a financial strategy to reach the remarkable milestone of Rs 1 crore. Contribution by both partners can offer more flexibility and diversification of the portfolio across multiple instruments. Achieving such milestones is possible with smart investment choices and financial discipline.

By discussing financial priorities even before marriage, couples can make informed decisions for their shared dreams. Couples planning to marry within a year should openly discuss financial priorities. If both partners are earning and plan to contribute consistently, achieving a Rs 1 crore goal becomes easier.

In Indian weddings, couples often receive gold and silver jewellery from their friends and relatives. When invested properly, these items can generate substantial returns in the coming years, helping the newlyweds to reach their Rs 1 crore goal conveniently.

Couples also receive cash and other valuables, which is a common tradition in Indian wedding settings. If they plan smartly and invest these gifts, they will have a substantial corpus within the first five years. The remaining corpus goal can be achieved with the help of mutual funds and other investment instruments.