Crorepati By 2030? Here's How Much You Need To Invest At Different Return Rates

Becoming a crorepati is an aspirational goal for many Indians, but building this corpus requires discipline and financial prudence. Though not impossible, the target is especially daunting for the salaried class or those with small businesses.

Accumulating Rs 1 crore in just five years may seem unrealistic, but it can be achieved with consistent investments of a significant amount every month in high-growth assets like a mutual fund systematic investment plan (SIP). Even with a short-term investment horizon of five years, one can achieve the ambitious target of becoming a crorepati with strict financial discipline and an aggressive investment strategy. Adopting a focused approach and having a clear understanding of the risk-reward trade-off is key to becoming crorepati in the next five years.

In order to achieve the target of Rs 1 crore, SIPs could be a suitable choice as they offer market-linked returns. If you are planning to start your investment journey today to build a corpus of Rs 1 crore by 2030, let’s see how SIP investments at different expected annual return rates could help you achieve the target.