Crorepati At 45 Years Vs Crorepati At 35 Years — Investment Gap Explained

Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore is considered a major milestone in securing one's financial future. Though it may sound daunting, this ambitious goal can be achieved with a suitable strategy and smart money management.

Even by investing small amounts regularly, you can build a corpus worth Rs 1 crore over the years. It is important to remain consistent and choose assets that offer higher returns compared to traditional instruments. For an ambitious goal like building a corpus of Rs 1 crore, systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds could be suitable due to their potential to offer market-linked returns.

You can choose the amount and investment horizon that aligns with your financial profile to achieve your target of Rs 1 crore through SIPs. A long-term financial strategy and uninterrupted investments could help you conveniently achieve your crorepati goal due to the power of compounding. Investment tenure and expected returns play a crucial role in building a sizeable corpus.

If you start investing at the age of 25, here's how SIPs can help you reach the Rs 1-crore goal under two timelines — by the ages of 35 and 45.