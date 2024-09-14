Credit: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The idea of credit is often attached to extremes. A credit card can either become a voucher that facilitates mindless spending, and it can slip into a tentacle of debt that tightens with your every move.

Credit can have good, bad and ugly sides depending on how one uses it. Bankers often look at a few things from the past when giving credit to an individual.

"First and foremost, your credit score, we have our own norm. What is your salary and the predictability of your income?" said Virat Diwanji, a retail banker. "We also look at how many loans you have taken and the EMIs you pay now."

A credit history allows bankers to assess the credit behaviour of the individual. When there is no credit history, especially for young people, the education and employability come into play.