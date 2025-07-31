Credit Card Loans Explained: How They Work And What To Check Before You Borrow

As monthly budgets come under pressure from rising expenses, credit card loans have gained popularity as a convenient solution to meet short-term financial needs. For many, they’ve become a go-to option to manage urgent expenses with speed and flexibility.

However, what exactly is a credit card loan, and is it the right choice for you?

A credit card loan is a pre-approved loan offered by your credit card issuer. It differs from the outstanding balance on your card. Instead, it is a fixed amount that can be directly transferred to your bank account or used to cover large expenses. Repayment is made through equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

One key benefit is there’s no documentation or approval process involved. The bank already considers you eligible based on your card usage and repayment history. The loan amount usually depends on your credit limit and profile.

Interest rates on credit card loans usually range between 12% and 24% per annum, lower than the 36% to 42% charged on unpaid card balances, but higher than many personal loans. The tenure ranges from 12-60 months, and the EMI is fixed at the time of taking the loan.