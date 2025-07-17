Credit Card EMI Explained: How To Use, Pros And Cons

Credit card EMIs (Equated Monthly Instalments) have transformed the shopping experience, particularly for online purchases. They have become a popular option to manage large expenses with minimal immediate financial burden.

The EMI facility offers the convenience of breaking down large payments into smaller, manageable instalments. The flexibility to choose the EMI tenure also helps credit card users decide on a monthly repayment amount as per their financial position.

However, the credit card EMI facility comes with its own set of advantages and drawbacks. Here’s a look at how credit card EMI works and its advantages and disadvantages.