Credit Card Annual Fees, Hidden Charges and Rewards Cuts: Are You Still Getting Value?

Credit cards could be useful when it comes to making big purchases and earning potential rewards. It also helps in building a credit history, which could help in securing loans easily in the future. However, many credit cards come with additional fees, which can increase the overall cost and may lead to a debt trap.

Some of the additional costs include annual fees, transaction fees, late payment fees, over limit fees and cash advance fees, card replacement fees, foreign transaction fees and reward redemption charges, among others.

One of the most expensive fees is the annual membership fee, which starts from Rs 499 and can go up to Rs 5,000. Credit card issuers justify these fees for offering a joining bonus and other benefits like lounge access, fuel surcharge waivers and reward points. However, it could be beneficial only when you can avail of these perks. Otherwise, the annual fees could be an additional cost.