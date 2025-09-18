CRA Charges For NPS, NPS-Vatsalya, UPS, APY Accounts Revised; Check Details

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced a revision in the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) charges for various pension and savings schemes, including the National Pension System (NPS), NPS-Vatsalya, Unorganised Pension Scheme (UPS), and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The new charges, effective October 1, will be used to maintain subscriber accounts. The fees will vary for private sector and government sector NPS subscribers.

The circular, dated September 15, states, "A central recordkeeping agency may collect service charges plus applicable taxes for providing services to the subscribers of the pension schemes covered under the Act."