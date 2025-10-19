Couples And Money: How To Align Festive Spending and Long-Term Goals

Money can either be a source of stress or a tool to build a thriving partnership for couples. Aligning financial goals is key to creating harmony, achieving shared dreams and ensuring a secure future. With Diwali just round the corner, couples can start taking steps toward financial alignment while being mindful not to overspend on festive indulgences.

Amid economic uncertainties, it is important to balance the joy of celebrations with long-term financial security. Rather than splurging impulsively, couples can plan their expenses thoughtfully, ensuring that festive spending does not derail their broader goals.

Whether you are newly married, blending finances, or reassessing your plan after years together, careful planning and teamwork can help you enjoy the festival while keeping your future on track.