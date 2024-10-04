Corporate Health Insurance: Extending Coverage For Parents Is Just Not Enough

Corporate health insurance is often seen as a convenient safety net offered by employers that covers employees and sometimes their families. But is it enough? And more importantly, should you extend this coverage to your parents?

With medical inflation rising at 10-15% annually, according to the National Health Profile (NHP), relying solely on corporate health insurance might not be the smartest financial move. While it can offer basic coverage, the limitations and exclusions can leave you vulnerable to huge out-of-pocket expenses during medical emergencies.

“A lot of people think corporate health insurance is enough, but they often miss that if they switch jobs or retire, they’ll be left without any coverage,” said Vinit Iyer, principal officer and managing director at Prudeno Wealth Advisors, a firm specialising in health insurance. The real dilemma many face, however, is whether to add their parents to the plan—a choice that, while seemingly cost-effective, can come with hidden pitfalls.