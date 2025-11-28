'Contribution Made On NPS Will Be Restored': What Happens After Employees Switch To UPS

The November 30 deadline for the transition from National Pension System (NPS) to the new Unified Pension System (UPS) is about to end, leaving participants to navigate switching into the new savings scheme.

Only those employees who have completed 10 years of service are eligible for a switch. As things stand, it is not compulsory for central government employees under NPS to opt for UPS.

The NPS framework aims to offer potentially higher, market-driven returns but introduces greater volatility compared to the steady accumulation under UPS.

The two pension schemes are also different based on the contributions made by the government. Under NPS, the government contributes 14% of the employee’s basic pay and dearness allowance.

Under UPS, the government contributes 18.5% of employee’s basic pay and DA. In both schemes, employees contribute 10% of their basic pay and DA.