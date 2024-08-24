Commercial Spaces: Your Best Bet For Most Returns In Real Estate

Land has always held its place as a high-value asset. But to consider land as an investment, there is a lot of hidden complications that bring down the returns of this investment.

"Residential properties will not make the same returns that other investments can give. If the bull run in the market may continue because of the sales momentum, the increase in the price will be an issue," said Anuj Puri, co-founder of ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt.

The rental yield from commercial spaces are better income and return on investment, as a part of the cost of maintenance is taken up by the users of the space.

"How you enter the game matters as a real estate developer and a real estate investor make different returns from this asset class," said Santosh Joseph, founder of Germinate Investor Services LLP.