Splitting The Bills: Why Co-Parenting Can Be A Win-Win

The structure of Indian households is changing, with single parenting due to divorce, death, or separation on the rise. The National Family Health Survey shows that the proportion of single-parent households in India has increased by 25% over the past decade. A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research found that nearly 8% of children in India live with a single parent.

Managing household expenses on a single income presents challenges. The Centre for Financial Studies estimates that the average cost of raising a child in urban India is Rs 54 lakh from birth to adulthood. This puts significant financial pressure on parents. "It gets hard with a single income to meet the aspirations of all other goals," Dhawan says. In a two-parent setup, responsibilities like retirement planning, education, and daily expenses are shared, which provides a buffer against financial stress.