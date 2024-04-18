Claim Your Dividends To Avoid Transfer To IEPF

There are two different implications that one has to consider when looking at the dividends and whether they are claimed or not. If there is a dividend amount that has not been claimed for a period of seven years, then this will be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. This is a fund managed by the government where all such unclaimed amounts are deposited so that wrong people do not get hold of it and commit fraud.

It could be that there are some dividends that might have been missed out in some intermediate years and these can be claimed from the company if the period is less than seven years. Once it is transferred to the IEPF, then they have to be claimed from the fund following a longer procedure, including filling of the necessary forms and submitting a few documents.

A bigger problem arises for an investor when the dividend is not claimed for a consecutive period of seven years as two things happen. One is that the dividend amounts will get transferred to the IEPF but along with this, the investor will also lose control over the shares as these too will get transferred out to the IEPF. This is serious in terms of its implications because once the shares go to the IEPF, the investor will not receive dividends on them and nor can they sell them till these are claimed back.