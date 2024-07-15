"The migration of Citi Bank's credit card portfolio to Axis Bank is ending today, i.e. July 15. The takeover happened on March 1, 2023, and the credit card mitigation process is being completed on Monday. As per the Axis Bank management, Citi Bank credit card holders should have been issued new Axis Bank credit cards by this point if they had agreed for the transfer. In March 2023, Axis Bank said it completed its acquisition of Citibank's India consumer and non-banking finance businesses. The deal, announced in March 2022, has been closed for a cash consideration of $1.41 billion in one of the largest deals in the Indian financial services space..Card holders who are issued new Axis Bank credit cards will not have any changes in their PIN number, expiry date and CVV. The card's credit limit, ongoing payments and outstanding payments will now be carried over to their new Axis Bank card.The reward points earned by customers will not be changed but will be carried over to the Axis Bank card without any deductions as well. In case of points earned after the mitigation, points will expire according to the Axis Bank reward system in place.The customers' annual fees, billing cycle and statement generation will not be changed as well..How Credit Card Usage Affects Your Credit Score.Citi Bank credit cards will no longer be serviced by Axis Bank anymore and card holders will now need to use the Axis Bank that is issued to them.Citi Banks card holders will now have to shift from Citi Bank banking services channel to the Axis Bank channels and portals for net banking and digital services.Credit card holders will now need to shift from the Citi Bank customer support platform to using the Axis Bank customer support channel from Monday..How A Good Credit Score Can Lower Interest Rate On A Home Loan"