Can You Become a Crorepati Before 40? Realistic Numbers

In India, the dream of becoming a crorepati by the age of 40 is increasingly common, especially among young professionals in metros. With rising salaries in IT, finance, consulting, and startups, it's no longer just a fantasy. But is it realistic for most people?

Yes, it is certainly possible, but it requires excellent discipline and judgement. You can choose to invest in instruments such as mutual funds, gold and PPF to increase your wealth over time.

Let us assume you start at the age of 25 and make investments in PPF and mutual fund SIPs over 15 years.

Investing In Mutual Fund SIPs:

Monthly investment needed: Rs 15,000

Tenure: 15 years

Total investment: Rs 27 lakh

Expected returns: 12%

Estimated returns: Rs 44.39 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 71.39 lakh

Investing In PPF:

Monthly investment needed: Rs 12,000

Tenure: 15 years

Total investment: Rs 21.6 lakh

Expected returns: 7.1%

Estimated returns: Rs 16.27 lakh

Maturity corpus: Rs 37.87 lakh