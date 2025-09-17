CA Shares 'Real Wealth Example': Rs 3 Lakh Per Month Till Lifetime Post Retirement

Building a corpus for retirement years needs careful financial planning and early investments. Staying invested over a longer horizon could help you build a sizable retirement corpus with regular investments. You can even plan early retirement with a prudent financial strategy. Recently, chartered accountant and tax expert Nitin Kaushik illustrated the financial potential of SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) when coupled with step-up approaches, showing how meticulous and disciplined investing can result in a lifetime income stream.

In a post on X, Kaushik demonstrated how diligent investing can turn monthly amounts into a lifetime wealth machine.

In what he refers to as a "Real Wealth Example," Kaushik described the investment journey of a 35-year-old doctor who invests Rs 75,000 per month in an SIP. The investor could build a huge corpus over 20 years by using the "step-up" feature at 8% per annum, which would increase the SIP annually. According to Kaushik, assuming an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), the corpus would grow to about Rs 10.5 crore.