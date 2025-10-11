Buy Now, Pay Never? How Zero-Cost EMIs May Hide Interest This Festive Season

With the festive season here, customers are shopping in full swing. This year, Goods and Services Tax (GST) benefits have further boosted spending. Diwali is seen as an auspicious time to buy new things like clothes, electronics and home appliances.

To attract buyers, shopkeepers offer many deals. One such popular option is the no-cost EMI. It helps people buy expensive items like phones, TVs or furniture without paying the full amount at once. This marketing strategy is a big hit during festivals as it helps to make shopping easier and more affordable.

However, some of these no-cost EMI offers come with hidden charges or processing fees. These extra costs are not always made clear and can hurt the consumer’s pocket.

Regular EMIs include interest, making the total purchase cost higher. In contrast, zero-interest EMIs may look more attractive, but they can include hidden fees or offer lower discounts instead.