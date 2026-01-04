Building Rs 2 Crore In 10 Years: How Much Do You Need To Invest Monthly?

Amid the rising cost of living in today's modern world, building wealth remains a distant dream for many. In reality, it is very much achievable through the right financial discipline and planning.

Building a Rs 2 crore corpus over a period of 10 years may sound ambitious at first, yet it is entirely possible for those who understand the power of systematic investing.

There are multiple schemes offering attractive returns in the financial services market in India that continues to evolve rapidly.