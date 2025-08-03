Building A Travel Fund: How To Save Rs 4 Lakh For Your Dream International Trip

A foreign trip is a dream for many people. However, the travel expenses often become an obstacle. It’s usually not the destination that delays your plans—it’s the budget.

If you're earning a modest salary and juggling rising expenses, saving for an international trip might feel out of reach. However, with disciplined planning and smart saving strategies, setting aside Rs 4 lakh for your dream trip is entirely possible—no matter where you want to go.

For this, the first thing you need to do is to prepare an estimated budget as per your itinerary. Based on your estimate, you can plan your investments to build a travel fund over a certain period.

You can choose mutual fund SIPs and other investment instruments to fund your dream foreign trip. SIPs allow you to invest a fixed amount at periodic intervals, such as monthly or quarterly.

Let’s see how you can build Rs 4 lakh via SIP for your travel needs:

Tenure: 3 years

Interest Rate: 12%

Total Returns: Rs 71,000

Total Investment: Rs 3.42 lakh

Total Corpus: Rs 4.1 lakh