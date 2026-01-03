Building A Rs 25 Lakh Corpus With Rs 200 A Day — Does It Work?

Can you build a large corpus with small investments? It’s a common notion that you need a large amount to begin your wealth accumulation journey. But, with a rapidly evolving financial services landscape in India, it’s possible to accumulate wealth in the long term with consistent small investments.

You can start investing as low as Rs 100 per day through mutual fund systematic investment plans.

Several mutual fund houses are offering daily SIPs, making investment instruments more accessible and inclusive for those who lack a large sum. Daily SIPs could be suitable for investors looking for flexible and affordable investment instruments for long-term wealth accumulation.

Daily SIPs help to minimise risks due to the advantage of rupee cost averaging. The daily cycle of investments also brings an opportunity for potentially higher returns over the years due to the power of compounding.

A daily SIP of Rs 200 can potentially yield impressive results in the long run. If you want to build a corpus of Rs 25 lakh, let’s see how investing Rs 200 daily in an SIP could help reach your financial goal.