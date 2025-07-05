Budgeting For A Wedding? Here's A Year-Long Financial Plan

Weddings today often come with a hefty price tag, and without proper financial planning, costs can quickly spiral out of control. To avoid last-minute stress and the need to rely on loans for your special occasion, it's advisable to plan well in advance and systematically set aside funds for your big day.

From grand venues to designer outfits, a wedding can cost anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to over Rs 1 crore for city dwellers, depending on one's preferences and financial status. However, with a well-structured financial plan, you can manage these expenses smoothly—without having to compromise on your dream celebration.

If you have a short-term horizon, like one year, to plan for your special day, a few simple steps can help you build a sizeable fund with consistent monthly investments.

Here's a 12-month financial roadmap to help you plan your dream wedding without compromising your long-term financial stability.