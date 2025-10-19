Budget Wedding Planning: How To Save Despite Expensive Gold And Silver

Indian weddings can’t be complete without gold jewellery. However, the skyrocketing gold and silver prices amid the festive demand could derail the wedding planning for many families.

The gold price for 24 carat purity stood at Rs 1,32,770 per 10 gram on Oct. 17 in India, while the price for 22 carat gold increased to Rs 1,21,700 per 10 gram. Silver prices stood at Rs 1,85,000 per kilogram on Friday. Amid the festive demand on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali, the prices of precious metals may surge further. In the last one year, gold prices have rallied more than 65%.

Generally, the second leg of the wedding season in India begins from early November. The demand for gold and silver jewellery during the wedding season may lead to a further rally in prices. For families belonging to the middle class and low-income groups, preparing for a budget wedding, it could be unaffordable to buy the yellow metal due to the rising prices. In India, gold ornaments are an integral part of cultural and ceremonial practices for weddings.

While those preparing for a budget wedding could be reconsidering their plans, a few simple steps can help to save more on marriage expenses. Despite the steep price of gold and silver, here are a few effective ways to prepare for your big day without compromising on wedding plans.