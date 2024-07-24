Budget 2024: Higher Employers' Contribution Allowed As Deduction Can Make NPS Attractive

The National Pension Scheme has been slowly gaining ground as more people use this for the purpose of their retirement planning.

Under the old tax regime, this already had an additional benefit of Rs 50,000. But the Union Budget 2024–25 has made some changes by increasing the deduction for employers' contribution under the new tax regime.

This makes the NPS more attractive for the salaried. However, there might be restricted use of this benefit as it is available only for those opting for the new tax regime and cannot be used by the non-salaried.

Here is a close look at how the various contributions to the NPS can be claimed by the individual taxpayer.