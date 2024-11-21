Symphonies To Dream Dresses: Brides Tell Us Their Biggest Wedding Spends

While trying to settle for a dress with modest prices, a bride-to-be's eyes are bound to stroll to dreamier dresses with prices that suffocate the budget. Torn between practicality and dreaminess of the purchase, brides admit that they let their heart take the reigns.

"We do lose a little control. Premium boutiques are expensive and we do want to look pretty," said *Riya, whose getting married early next year. With different outfits needed for the multiple events part of the 'great Indian wedding', brides admit that the money spent on apparel have crossed Rs 50,000.

Make-up is also an area where brides refuse to compromise on, as this elements pulls the whole look together. And this wedding season, the base price for these services is seen at around Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

"You have to look fresh from morning till evening while running on little sleep too. I had to spend more than I planned because you have these pictures to look at for life," said Hannah, a Bengaluru-based consultant who got married a few months ago. Mistakes as simple as a mismatched foundation shade becomes an issue, she said.